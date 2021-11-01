Girgit review: ALTBalaji is so stuck up with the notion of sex sells that it feel the company is liking to roll itself in the excesses of embarrassment. Yes, Gandi Baat series worked but not for everyone. Perhaps for the the sex-craved denomination they cater to that give then consistent audience to the softcore series, they may have begun to believe that's all the viewers want, so content can go to dumps. It's not often that you feel annoyed and enraged throughout a series but guess ALTBalaji can bring out the worst out of anyone. And Girgit, ALTBalaji's collaboration with MX Player, is exactly in that arena. Girgit: Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Trupti Khamkar Open Up About Their MX Player and ALTBalaji’s Show.

Ranbir Khetan (Nakul Roshan Sahdev), a spoilt rich brat who is a suspect in his first wife Janhvi's murder, is marrying for the second time. The girl is Avantika (Ashmita Jaggi). He is still in love with Janhvi but is marrying Avantika because that's how he will get his own money. A lesbian couple Shamoli (Taniya Kalra) and Mahi (Trupti Khamkar) stumble upon a recording of Ranbir with a contract killer and blackmail him for money. Ranbir decides to finish them off while also accepting their demands. Meanwhile, a masked killer is on a spree to end the lives of random women.

As we were mentioning before, from the first episode till the last, sexual scenes have been jampacked into the narrative. Worse, they aren't even tastefully done. It's pretty clear they are used to titillate the audience. They stir nothing in you but yea, you do get grossed out.

Sumit Shashi and Mukul Shrivastav's writing is abhorrent. It's patchy, disjointed, clueless and goes into areas that makes no sense to the narrative. The characters make obvious statements which make us wonder do they consider their audience dumb or that's the best they can do. Two foreigners are stuffed into the narrative for God knows what joy. But what takes the cake is that the cops don't even go after the killer after they come to the conclusion that the person is a 'sociopath'. Girgit: Trupti Khamkar Has To Say THIS on Playing Mahi in MX Player and ALTBalaji's Crime-Thriller Show (LatestLY Exclusive)

Dialogues are equally pitiful. When a person dies of chocolate allergy, a character makes a deadpan joke about 'Death by chocolate'. For some strange reason, BGM sounds resembling 'Darling ankhon se ankhen' 'Love, sex sur dhokha' and Cash's title tracks can be heard which can't even be considered value-additions.

Watch Girgit trailer here

https://youtu.be/Yo5PdJh4-uk

If that wasn't enough, sub-standard acting by the entire cast make it an unbearable watch. Nakul needs acting lessons, pronto and so does everybody else. One person who should be mentioned here is Ashmita Jaggi who manages to do her bit well.

Final Thoughts:

A series... Oops sorry a thriller series like Girgit deserves a category of its own - 'Watch it at your own risk'. Girgit streams on MX Player and ALTBalaji.

Rating: 1.0

