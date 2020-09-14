The headline might make you wonder if this is yet another film on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. After all, that's all everyone is talking about and randomly blaming people. So let us tell you clearly, this is not a movie on the actor's unfortunate death. As per a report on Indian Express, this film is based on the Vyapam scam of 2013 where many high-profile people were found employing imposters to write entrance examination, admission and recruitment exams. Many deaths were also reported while this scam was getting investigated. The film stars Barun Sobti, Priyanka Bassi and Sachin Khedekar. It is an EROS Now original film. Sexual Harassment and #MeToo In Bollywood: Kay Kay Menon and Barun Sobti Answer The Most Important Question! Exclusive Video

The teaser leaves a lot to the imagination. Nowhere can you figure out how what is shown in the video relates to the scam. But it does ask a question on Suicide Or Murder...something that has been an oft discussion on social media after Sushant's death.

A source had revealed in the IE report that although it talks about the Vyapam scam, the story is fictitious. Barun Sobti plays a cop in the film. It is written by Zeishan Quadri and is directed by Randeep Jha.

