Happy Birthday Rannvijay Singh: Inspirational Quotes by the Badass Roadie That Will Motivate the Adventure in You

There are few people who create an image that remains cool through time. And the first person who exudes this persona has to be our own first roadie, Rannvijay Singh. From the young guy we fell in love with, in the first season of Roadies, to the favourite leader of Roadies Revolution, Rannvijay has a loyal fan following for years now. Born on March 16, 1983, Rannvijay Singh is all set to celebrate his 37th birthday. He has been entertaining us for a very long time and has enriched our lives with everything from his charming personality to be a badass, at times to some of the most enlightening quotes and life lessons. And as we celebrate Rannvijay Singh’s birthday this year, it sets the perfect time to look back at these life quotes that will leave you inspired and motivated.

Rannvijay Singh’s childhood is the perfect epitome of creativity and discipline. Born to an army officer, retired Lt. General of Indian Army Iqbal Singh Singha and a homemaker poet, Baljeet Kaur, Rannvijay has hopped through 9 schools before finally graduating from Army Public School. Rannvijay ’s strong army background influenced him to almost join the army. And if it wasn’t for his roadies selection, he was all set to join the military after graduating from Hansraj College. 5 Pictures of Rannvijay Singh That Will Make You Wish If You Had a Man Like Him.

Rannvijay has always been the guy who stood out. In fact, his entry into roadies is the best example of this. While the show is now the go-to show to bring out your adventurous side and one of the longest-running reality TV shows, Rannvijay ’s motivation to enter the first season was nothing more than the luxury bike that was the prize. Rannvijay’s journey both through Roadies, which he has been associated with for more than a decade as well as in Bollywood, has been an inspiring story. And as we celebrate his birthday, here are some of the best quotes by Rannvijay Singh.

"Always Say Yes to the Next Adventure You’ll Never Know When Is Your Chance to Fly." Rannvijay Singh

"You Are Your Own Superhero… Make Adventure Your Damsel in Distress." Rannvijay Singh

"You Will Never Be the Best You Can Be if You’ve Always Got Both Your Feet on the Ground." Rannvijay Singh

"Adventure and Thrill Won’t Come Looking for You… You Have to Seek Them Out and More Often Than Not, They Are Hiding Being Your Veil of Fear." Rannvijay Singh

Rannvijay Singh has also impressed us with several movies, web series and TV Shows, right from his debut in 2009. He is currently hosting MTV Splitsvilla and continues to be a part of the latest Roadies season, Roadies Revolution. He has been one of the most well-loved personalities in the industry and has impressed us all with his online and offline presence. We hope that this birthday continues to fill Rannvijay ’s life with all the happiness and love that he deserves.