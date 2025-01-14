The 20th season of MTV Roadies, titled Roadies Double Cross, premiered on January 11, 2025. During the episode, contestant Yogesh moved gang leaders Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav by sharing his personal struggles, prompting them to offer support. Later, Yogesh was selected by Rhea Chakraborty to join her team, marking a strong beginning to the season. The premiere also saw Rannvijay Singha return as the host, guiding the contestants through the high-stakes challenges ahead. ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ Contestant List: From Harsh Arora to Mannu Chaudhary, Rumoured Participants of Rannvijay Singha’s Youth Reality Show.

Prince Narula & Elvish Yadav Financially Help 'Roadies' Contestant Yogesh

Yogesh entered Roadies Double Cross alongside his best friend Akash and opened up about the challenges he’s been facing. He shared that his father’s ongoing medical issues had caused significant financial strain. Moved by Yogesh's resilience and determination, gang leaders Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav offered their support, urging him to focus on the game rather than the financial difficulties. Their words of encouragement, “Focus on the game, not the money,” resonated deeply, inspiring Yogesh to push forward and give his best on the show. ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rannvijay Singha, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and Elvish Yadav’s Reality Show.

Watch MTV 'Roadies Double Cross' Promo:

'Roadies Double Cross' Gang Leaders

Roadies Double Cross, the milestone 20th season, blends iconic personalities with fresh faces. Rannvijay Singha will be hosting the season, while Neha Dhupia makes a comeback as a gang leader, bringing her experience and mentorship. Newcomers include YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, along with gang leaders Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty, each adding their unique flair to the competition.

Where to Watch 'Roadies Double Cross'?

MTV Roadies Double Cross airs on MTV every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM IST and is also available for streaming on JioCinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).