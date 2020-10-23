Hina Khan is ecstatic on reuniting with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The actress had been in the Bigg Boss 14 house for a little over past two weeks. Before that, she was quarantined before entering the show. Hina took to her Instagram stories to share pictures and videos with Rocky where she is showering all the love on him. In one of the screenshots, she can be seen placing a kiss on her boyfriend's cheek. We are here for the PDA. Keep it coming Hina and Rocky. While the actress was locked inside, Rocky was the most supportive boyfriend ever and his posts are proof. Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan's Peacock Green Dress Proves How Solid Colours Can Look Alluring if Worn Right (View Pics).

Also, Hina had to celebrate her birthday inside the Bigg Boss house. But her fans treated her family with delights. The actress revealed on her Instagram stories that her family received over 40 cakes on her birthday from the well-wishers. Hina Khan is Dropping Some Major Style Bombs on Us with Her Recent Fashion Outing for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures of Hina Khan and Rocky Here:

Hina Khan Rocky Jaiswal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina had entered the house as a toofani senior along with previous Bigg Boss winners like Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. She certainly added a tadka in the show with her presence. She did not mind getting into fights with Sidharth, and did not get dominated.

In the near future, Hina Khan has projects like Lines and Country of Blind to look forward to. She'll also be seen in the short film, Smart Phone. We are so excited to see Hina Khan on the screen again, already. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates about the actress.

