Hina Khan's Upcoming Short Film, Smartphone To Be Out On This Date Amid The Nationwide Lockdown (View Post)

Hina Khan (Phoro Credits: Insta)

Hina Khan is one actress from the fraternity who loves to experiment. Be it fashion or her onscreen roles, the actress does not like to go the mediocre way and that's what separates her from the contemporaries. If you see the babe's journey right from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss, Cannes to Hacked, she has served magic in whatever she does. While amid the nationwide lockdown, Hina keeps her fans glued to her Instagram, but that's not it, as there's a surprise coming on the way. As Khan's next short film titled Smartphone is going to make it to your mobile screens soon. Hina Khan Shares a Tutorial on Making Homemade, Reusable Masks for Prevention Against COVID-19 (Watch Video).

Hina via one of her recent posts revealed the release date of her upcoming short film, Smartphone. And FYI, the web flick is all set to premiere on April 24, 2020, and will also see Kunaal Roy Kapur and Akshay Oberoi playing key roles. "SMARTPHONE out on 24th of April," her post's caption read. The said film will stream on Ullu app. In the shared post, we can see the telly actress in quite a de-glam look donning a saree. Indeed, fans of the star will surely binge watch this one amid the house arrest. Hina Khan Turns Chef, Prepares Caramelised Banana Pancakes For The First Time Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

Check Out Hina Khan's Smartphone Post Below:

For the unaware, Smartphone is said to tell a phone addiction tale which will change the life of the central characters. Meanwhile, Hina has been super active on social media amid the crisis and is spreading awareness via the same. A while back, she also taught her fans on how to make masks at home. Coming back to the short film, are you excited for it? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below. Stay tuned!