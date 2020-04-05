Hina Khan Turns Chef, Prepares Caramelised Banana Pancakes For The First Time Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From quite a few days, social media has been flooding with videos and pictures of celebrities flaunting their daily routine amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Till now, we've seen Bollywood, as well as television stars, cooking, sweeping and doing whatnot to stay active while in self-isolation. While we do agree that these celebs posts get a bit boring at times, but then, as film shoots and events are cancelled, we also need to understand that they hardly have any other option. And so with an aim to stay connected with their fans, Hina Khan recently wore the chef's hat and was seen cooking. Hina Khan Gets Busy With Household Chores, Scrubs a Doormat Amid the Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

The Hacked actress took to her Instagram and posted a video which saw her making pancakes from scratch. The TV star in the clip can be seen making caramelised banana pancakes. The interesting scoop here is that Hina has prepared pancakes for the first time and must say after looking at the end result, the sweet thing looks delicious. FYI, the Bigg Boss fame does not like to cook much, and so seeing this side of her is rather a bit ah-mazing. She surely knows how to utilise the time when quarantined. Hina Khan Shares A Video Showing Police Harassing Vegetable Vendors During Lockdown, Urges Mumbai Police To Take Action.

Check Out The Video Of Hina Below:

'Positive people with positive mindsets can make every day positive filled with lovely Pancakes," a part of her post's caption read. Indeed, we agree with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai babe, as this is the time you can learn a lot of things and can actually become pro at it. Meanwhile, Hina had also shared a video for her fans educating them on how to sanitise food items and other daily stuff amid the coronavirus outbreak. Stay tuned!