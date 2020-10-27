Hindustani Bhau (Vikas Fhatak), contestant of Bigg Boss 13, has lost his mother. Yes, the former Bigg Boss contestant’s mother passed away last evening. The reports of his mom’s demise has been confirmed by his lawyer, Ali Kaashif Khan. His lawyer stated that Hindustani Bhau and the family members are in deep shock. Hindustani Bhau had always expressed his love for his mother when he was on the controversial reality TV show. Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau's Account Gets 'Removed' From Instagram Following Outrage Over His Controversial Videos.

Hindustani Bhau, who was known to make controversial statements during his stint in Bigg Boss 13, had revealed (post his eviction) how he had missed his mother during his stay in the house. He had told Times Now, “I got evicted because I wanted to leave. I had been missing my mother terribly and I am not used to staying away from her for such a long time. I am her son but I take care of her like she is my daughter. And I knew that she would be worried because I was not well in the house. Otherwise, there is no chance that I got lesser votes than the others.” Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau Files a Police Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor For Allegedly Defaming Army Uniform In ALTBalaji's XXX Uncensored Season 2.

Hindustani Bhau’s Mother Passes Away

In July 2020, Hindustani Bhau had filed a criminal complaint against Ekta Kapoor for disrespecting Indian army uniform in one of her web series. Hindustani Bhau’s lawyer shared that he was supposed to appear at the court today in relation to this case. However, that could not happen owing to the sudden demise of his mother.

