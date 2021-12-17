How I Met Your Father is the upcoming series starring Hilary Duff in the lead. She’d be portraying the character Sophie and her older version will be essayed by the fabulous Kim Cattrall. Although Kim just makes a brief appearance in this hilarious trailer, fans would be all smiles to watch her. The 10-episode series will highlight Sophie narrating to her son how she met his father when she and her bunch of friends were trying to figure out what they want out of life. There’s love, drama and lots of sentiments that the audience would witness in this upcoming sitcom that is created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. How I Met Your Father is all set to be premiered on Hulu on January 18, 2022.

Watch The Trailer Of How I Met Your Father Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)