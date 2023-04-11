From practicing kick-boxing to non-combat action training, Bollywood actress Esha Deol has left no stone unturned to give her best while playing the character of Divya in the web series Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega. She enjoyed every bit of shooting for the show and shared a few memories that are thrilling and memorable for her. Hunter on Amazon miniTV: Suniel Shetty Poses With His Family Members at the Screening of His Action Thriller Series (Watch Video).

She said: "I have been an avid practitioner of kick-boxing which has helped me tremendously in performing my action sequences. Also, I practiced non-combat action training to enhance the output of my action sequences. Then the look too has a transition. She is not your regular girl. She is on a mission, so clothes are basic". Esha, who made her acting debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, and later worked in Dhoom, Kaal, Dus, and No Entry, shared a memory from the sets.

Watch The Trailer Of Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega:

She added: "We shot in Dhobi Ghat, a place I wouldn't usually venture into, so it was exciting to walk on the rooftop and see Mumbai from up there. Every day on the set of Hunter was amazing for me. The energy was fantastic, and everyone was always charged up." Main: Esha Deol Unveils Title of Her Next Film, Shares Pics From the Set.

The show features Suniel Shetty as ACP Vikram Sinha, Esha Deol as Divya (Freelance Journalist), Rahul Dev as Police SHO Hooda, alongside Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant, Smita Jayakar and Pawan Chopra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2023 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).