Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega Review: Watching movies in the 90s has taught us what to expect from shows that are titled Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega. A wronged hero doing anything to right it; sprinkled with, rowdy dialogues baazi and lots of action. Fortunately and unfortunately, this Amazon Mini TV series lives up to that expectations and that may not be a good thing because this is 2023.

Vikram (Suniel Shetty) is framed in the murder of a high-profile woman, Leena Thomas (Smita Jayekar). Hooda (Rahul Dev), a cop is pursuing him but that doesn't mean he is doing it to arrest Vikram. He has other motives. Vikram starts investigating the case himself while being a fugitive and has Divya (Esha Deol) for support. The rest of the series is about how he unearths the truth which is not what he had envisioned.

Although it's tough to describe the good bits of it, I will still give it a try. Based on Saurabh Katiyal's novel Invisible Woman, Hunter has potential. It's easy to guess why it was greenlighted. There's enough matter to build intrigue and create mystery. The series has a decent pace as well which helps in establishing a few of the sequences.

The use of remixes of old songs from yesteryear for effects is the ace here. They have been arranged well and immediately catch your imagination. They are inserted at key action moments and heighten the impact. The songs are "Ye duniya agar mil bhi jaye to kya hai" to "Awara hoon" to "Rafta rafta" and more. What works is you may have never imagined these tracks in the situations they associate with. It alters the meaning of the lyrics as well and you sort of don't mind!

But sadly, presentation is all that the series gets right. The array of subplots and threads just makes it a tedious watch. You just can't wait to see the series end. The execution is its biggest blunder. You will never know when the present day has given way to a flashback and when you are back in the current period. You are so disinterested by the end of it that you hardly care who killed whom and why.

The action scenes are shot well but they are never-ending. Suniel Shetty talks less and hits more. Guess that was the memo for him but it gets quite repetitive after a while. Perhaps because he always goes unscathed!

Watch the trailer of Hunter

For Suniel Shetty, it must have been a cakewalk. He has done multiple films in the 90s where he is framed for a murder or a crime and he goes out on a rampage to kill all the perpetrators. The only difference is here the action scenes are not absurd and he isn't screechy. Apart from that, his performance is ineffective.

Esha Deol's dubbing fails her while everyone else does a decent job. Rahul Dev catches your attention every time he comes on screen.

Yay!

-remixes of old songs from yesteryear

-decent pace

Nay!

-convoluted execution

-absurd narrative

-Suniel Shetty

Final Thought

As mentioned before, Invisible Woman might have made the makers believe it would be a great watch. Sadly, it got lost in translation! Hunter:Tootega Nahi Todega streams on Amazon Mini TV.

