Hera Pheri fans are in for a fab news! As per reports, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have started shooting for Hera Pheri 3 today in Mumbai. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “While ample meetings about the script have happened over the last few months, the team is now confident that Hera Pheri 3 will do complete justice to all the hype and anticipation around the part 3 of Hera Pheri.” Good News for Hera Pheri 3 Fans! Akshay Kumar’s Raju Might Return with Suniel Shetty’s Shyaam and Paresh Rawal’s Babu Bhaiya for Film’s Sequel: Reports.

Hera Pheri 3 Update

EXCLUSIVE: INDIA'S BIGGEST AND MOST AWAITED COMEDY FRANCHISE - HERA PHERI 3 - GOES ON FLOORS#AkshayKumar, #SunielShetty & #PareshRawal start shooting for #HeraPheri3 at Empire Studios in Mumbai today - detailed reporthttps://t.co/nVhE2SmzoJ — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)