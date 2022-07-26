Sapoot is the action thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the lead. A scene from this 1996 released film is going viral on the internet. In this particular scene the actors are seen trying to save their sister from falling off the high-rise building. Twitterati is having a laughter riot over the actors going ‘STATUE’ with their ‘dead sister’. Take a look at the viral clip and also some of the tweets about this epic scene. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Viral Scene Showing BP Apparatus Measuring Sugar Level Leaves Netizens in Splits (Watch Video).

Exactly why I still have cable in my house! pic.twitter.com/XbzeLT3Gzu — Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) July 23, 2022

Well, she did play statue in the end! — Sarvesh Shenoy (@Sarveshshenoy) July 23, 2022

“Statue” ke bad “Police will catch you” bhi bolna padta hai — Vidya's Belan (@pundmentlyflawd) July 23, 2022

i need cable in my house. This is Gold. https://t.co/4vpBFMSEcB — Quasim Khan (@phunsuk_bangdu) July 23, 2022

I can't believe i grew up watching such films https://t.co/pIqueTbfoe — Vivek (@Topredd) July 23, 2022

Should have tried the mannequin challenge instead. https://t.co/Lj2A3zzZPG — Pratik Dogra (@beingdogra) July 23, 2022

