Singer Vishal Dadlani, who will be seen as a judge in the new season of Indian Idol, has talked about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and said that nobody carries a song like he does. What Is Wrong With Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram Comments Section? Trolls Spam It With Morphed GIFs and Insulting Replies.

The upcoming show is bringing a wave of nostalgia and melody under the heartfelt theme Yaadon Ki Playlist. When Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal were asked about that one actor that represents #YaadonKiPlaylist, they said it was Shah Rukh Khan.

Vishal said, “Nobody carries songs like Shah Rukh Khan.”

He went on to add: “When Vishal and Shekhar do a film with SRK, we know that he will smash it on-screen, so the songs have to match up to his presence and performance.”

“All his albums are really good. SRK is magic. In real life and on screen he’s different, he’s special. Love SRK,” Shreya shared.

Indian Idol is a singing reality competition. It is an Indian version of the British show Pop Idol and is part of the Indian Idol series. It has aired on Sony Entertainment Television since 2004.

Talking about Vishal,he is one half of the duo Vishal–Shekhar, and frontman and vocalist of one of India's leading rock bands Pentagram.

As a singer, he has sung various hit songs for various genres notably Dhoom Again, Kurban Hua, Jee le Zara, Marjaiyann, I feel Good, Jab Mila Tu, Tu Meri, Swag Se Swagat, Bala, Har funn Maula, and Khuda Hafiz.

As a music director, he has composed songs for films such as Om Shanti Om, Anjaana Anjaani, Dostana, I Hate Luv Storys, Bang Bang!, Sultan, Student of the Year, Befikre and War.

He has been in collaboration with many international artists like Imogen Heap, Diplo, The Vamps and Akon. Shah Rukh Khan Wins Best Actor National Award for ‘Jawan’: Five Past Performances of King Khan That Deserved To See Him Win!.

Meanwhile Shreya, is noted for her wide vocal range and versatility. Often referred to as the Queen of Dynamics, Shreya has recorded songs for films and albums in various Indian and foreign languages and received numerous accolades, including five National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, one Maharashtra State Award, one Telangana Gaddar Film Award and BFJA Award.

The new season of Indian Idol will air from October 18 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

