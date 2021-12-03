It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Episode 1 and 2 Review: It’s shocking how It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has gone on for 14 seasons now and doesn’t seem like it will stop anytime soon. With the premiere of season 15, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has become one of the longest running live-action sitcoms ever and it has come back with a bang. Danny DeVito Birthday Special: 10 Quotes by the Actor as Frank Reynolds From It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia That Are Super Hilarious!

Following the adventures of ‘The Gang’ all these years has been a real trip. You have watched them go from being somewhat still morally ambiguous human beings with a sense of right and wrong to some of the most vilest people on Earth. That’s the charm of the show. In season 15 the writers take a different approach as the gang says that they have “grown with the times.” And yeah, for the most part they have, kind of.

Season 15 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premiered with two episodes. “2020: A Year in Review” and “The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7” as both are titled, both give off a great sense of fun and how the show has evolved over the years.

Watch The Trailer:

In “2020: A Year in Review” we see the gang ask for a PPP loan, only to realize that they have three other pending loans that were spent on businesses that went immediately bankrupt. It’s a great episode that showcases how the gang passed along during the COVID academic and also hits a bit on 2021 American Presidential Elections. All of this is wrapped under a narrative that takes most of the major events of the last year and incorporates all in an episode.

In “The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7”, we see the gang brainstorm around the idea as to how they can make this next installment less offensive than the previous ones. It starts out by Mac giving up the role of Murtaugh and not deciding to do black face. In his replacement Pepper Jack, a pimp, is casted as Murtaugh which creates a whole sets of issues and the gang has to find a way to work around it.This second episode really feels more like the gang is trying to grow more and I feel going forward at least this is what the theme of season 15 will be.

The comedy is almost a hit here most of the time. It is the classic brand of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia that you expect and you get that in spades. These two episodes have some great exchanges wrapped up in them and they are particularly really good I felt. Rob McElhenney Birthday Special: 11 Quotes of the Actor From It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia That are Funny, Cheeky and Will Make You Laugh Out Loud.

But now I come to the problems here and it’s the same that has been present ever since the show entered its twelfth season. It’s that it still doesn’t reach the heights of what it once was. Over here at least the humour is consistent and so it was in some parts of season 14, but it never really reaches those heights. Hopefully with a strong start like this, there is promise that this season might be one of the best we have had in a while.

Yay!

Show Returns in Form

Great First Two Episodes

Fun Inclusion of Past Year Events

The Gang’s Progression

Nay!

Doesn’t Hit the Heights of Earlier Seasons

Final Thoughts

With season 15, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is back and better than ever. While surely it doesn’t reach the heights of earlier seasons, it is still the best the show has been in a long while. With greatly incorporating major events and social landscapes of this year in the first two episodes, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia proves why it is still one of the best comedies on television.

Rating: 3.5

