Joss Whedon is a popular American producer, director, screenwriter, comic book writer, who is known for creating some of the most iconic TV series including, Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Whedon has also co-written the Pixar animated film Toy Story and has also worked on Marvel films such as The Avengers (2012) and its sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Whedon is a popular figure for comic book enthusiasts Whedon authored the Dark Horse Comics miniseries Fray, which takes place in the far future of the Buffyverse. The Avengers Director Joss Whedon Drops Batgirl Movie; Is Justice League To be Blamed?

Joss Whedon celebrates his birthday on June 23 and to celebrate the same, we will be looking at some of his most popular TV series. In 1997, Whedon created his first television series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer which became a massive hit. You might remember the series being referenced on the popular TV series, The Big Bang Theory. As we celebrate Whedon's birthday, here's looking at his most famous TV series.

1. Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Reports state that the mission statement for Whedon's show was "the joy of female power: having it, using it, sharing it." The series revolved around Buffy Buffy Summers, a young woman called to battle against vampires and demons.The series received numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy Award nomination.

2. Firefly

Starring Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin, Adam Baldwin, Jewel Staite in lead roles, the series set in the year 2517, after the arrival of humans in a new star system. It revolved around the adventures of the renegade crew of Serenity, a "Firefly-class" spaceship.

3. Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., stars Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, reprising his role from the film series, alongside Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker. In the series, The S.H.I.E.L.D. agents are shown to be dealing with various unusual cases and enemies, including Hydra, Inhumans, and also alien species such as the Kree. The show gained a lot of popularity thanks to the huge Marvel fan base there already is.

While Whedon has also worked on other shows such as Dollhouse and Angel, these are certainly his most popular and best works. Do tell us in comments below, your favourite Joss Whedon series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).