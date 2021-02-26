Singer Kailash Kher has sung a soulful track in praise of Goddess Ganga, which will be used as the title track of an upcoming show. The track, titled Mann nivaasini hain, hain tu Gange, sings praise of the holy river. Kher is pleased with the way the song has turned out. Paapnaashini Ganga Title Track: Kailash Kher Lends Powerful Vocals For Ishara Channel’s New Show Set To Air From March 1.

"The lyrics beautifully capture the true spirit of Ganga Mata and her story. When I got a chance to be a part of Mann nivaasini hain, hain tu Gange song, I was happy. I had freedom to add shades of Adhyatm that gave depth to the composition and it has a chiming effect," he said. Paapnaashini Ganga Serial: 'Har Har Gange' Full Song By Kailash Kher for New TV Channel Ishara's Show.

Kailash Kher On Paapnaashini Ganga Show And Ishara Channel:

#PaapnaashiniGanga ka gaana kyon hai @Kailashkher ke dil ke kareeb? Jaaniye unhi ki zubaani! Dekhiye naya show 'Paapnaashini Ganga', 1st March se Mon-Fri 7 & 9 PM sirf #Ishara... Zindagi Ka Nazara par. Full Audio Song - https://t.co/hUtUqwMeh5#ZindagiKaNazara @in10_media pic.twitter.com/Nmuk6SpFc5 — Ishara Channel (@IsharaChannel) February 24, 2021

"My music is a reflection of the way I think and lead my life. I have tried to add a piece of me to the song. Today's Kailash is the prodigy of Ganga and Himalaya," he declared. The song will be used as the title song of the serial Paapnaashini Ganga.

