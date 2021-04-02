Kapil Sharma needs no introduction. He is one of the best stand-up comedians in showbiz. It was after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he gained popularity. Later on in his career, The Kapil Sharma show happened which gave him all the fame he deserved. His comic timing and punchlines are bang on and that’s what sets him apart from the herd. However, before making it big in the industry, he was just a normal guy from a middle-class family who dreamt big. The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover Is Not Making a Comeback As ‘Guthi’, Source Reveals That Salman Khan Never Called Him.

Kapil did his schooling at Pandit Baijnath High School, Amritsar and during those days also he used to make people laugh out loud. His tryst with comedy started in the early days and later on, he also acted in plays during his college time. Sharma did theatre for 15 years before he got his big break. And as the comedy king, celebrates his birthday on April 2, let’s take a look at his unseen pictures that echo his rags-to-riches story. Kapil Sharma Birthday Special: From a Rejected Comedian to a Forbes Entrant, Here’s a Peek Into His Interesting Life!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the unseen pictures of India’s most loved comedian. Meanwhile, a few reports hint that The Kapil Sharma Show will make a comeback in May 2021. LatestLY wishes Kapil Sharma, a happy birthday. Stay tuned!

