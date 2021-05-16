Actor Arjun Bijlani has shared his words of wisdom on his latest post on social media. On Instagram, Arjun shared a string of pictures from Cape Town, where he is shooting for the 11 season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. "Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude," he wrote as the caption. Arjun Bijlani Joins Initiative To Help COVID-19 Patients Find Beds in Hospitals Across the Country.

Along with Arjun, others who will be seen in the reality show include names such as Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen,Rahul Vaidya and others will be seen competing with each other. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Reveals How He Is Prepping Up for the Reality Show!

Check Out Arjun Bijlani's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

On May 12, Arjun tied up with an initiative that helps Covid patients find beds in hospitals across the country. He said that it is imperative for everyone to come forward and pitch in with efforts to fight the virus. The actor was appointed as one of the many cause ambassadors of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN)'s Find A Bed initiative.

