Actress Naina Singh, who became a well-known name as Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya, was said to have been approached for Bigg Boss 14. In fact, the actress was also rumoured to have given the nod for the show. But contrary to reports, Naina has revealed that she will pick the first project that materialises and that need not necessarily be Bigg Boss 14. Even if Naina was to do Bigg Boss, this wouldn't be the first rodeo with reality shows. The actress has been the winner of Splitsvilla 10 and was also the finalist of India's Next Superstars in 2018. Bigg Boss 14: Kumkum Bhagya’s Naina Singh Finalised to Be a Part of Salman Khan Hosted Reality Show? Find Out.

Rubbishing reports of doing Bigg Boss 14 for certain, Naina told ETimes TV, "I got to know that I have been confirmed for the show from all these news channels. There is nothing happening right now. Honestly speaking, I have been approached for many shows and given a lot of auditions as well. There are a few web shows too." Kumkum Bhagya Actress Naina Singh Reveals She Was Not Told That Her Character Was Negative, Says 'Did Not Find It Fair As I thought I wasn't Informed Initially'.

"It’s been six months of Coronavirus pandemic. For me, what show happens to me first, I will take it up. So it’s not like I am waiting to do Bigg Boss only," she concluded. Naina was recently in the news for quitting Kumkum Bhagya as her role of Rhea was starting to affect her mental state. Other than Naina, actors Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jay Soni, Avinash Mukherjee among other names have been approached for the show. Also, Bigg Boss 14 has been delayed by a month and will air in October, instead of September.

