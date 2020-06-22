While Ekta Kapoor's TRP churning show Kumkum Bhagya will soon resume shooting, the show will miss one much-loved character, that of Rhea Mehra. Played by Naina Singh of Splitsvilla fame, Rhea is Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya's (Sriti Jha) spoilt but rich and glamorous daughter. Naina had quit Kumkum Bhagya back in February as she was not happy with the way her role was shaping up and she also wanted to explore other career opportunities. Kumkum Bhagya's Naina Singh AKA Rhea Mehra Quits The Show, Says She Was Not Happy About Her Role and Had Other Offers.

While Rhea's character was mostly shown to be grey and jealous of her sister Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) about whom she does not know, she was shown to have a compassionate side for Pragya, who reminded her of her mother. Ekta Kapoor's Shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin To Star Shooting From June 26? (Deets Inside).

However, Naina feels that her character had eventually turned out into a negative role, something she was not aware of. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Naina revealed, "Honestly, I can't sugarcoat. When I joined the show, I wasn't told that my character is negative, and I did not want it to be shown in a negative way because this is my first show. People get typecast as antagonists then. It is hard to change that later. I wasn't ready and did not find it fair as I thought I wasn't informed initially."

"Secondly, the weightage of my character was not given. Initially, it was supposed to be about two sisters but then I was made out to be one of the characters, there was no story around me, I was just there. Everything was not making me happy. I sent them the letter back last year and did not know about the six months notice period. So, I was actually serving the notice period. I wanted to leave the show as soon as I joined. By the end of the day, I wasn't happy. It is just that I made family there," revealed Naina. Kumkum Bhagya February 13, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Rhea Loses Her Cool on Seeing Ranbir With Prachi on Valentine's Day.

When asked if playing Rhea got to her, Naina revealed, "It did, actually, because I would keep thinking about the same thing, main yeh kyu kar rahi hoon?. Things that seem bizarre I was doing. And, it started affecting my personal life too. So, I took the decision. Also, my acting started getting affected. I became very monotonous, I was just speaking my lines, not feeling it."

Naina also went on to reveal that she was brought on board for two web-series' which have been halted due to the lockdown and also that she had two international offers which she had refused because of Kumkum Bhagya. The actress now wants to do work that satisfies her and that she would prefer to sit at home for some time, rather than work on a project that does not make her happy. Well... Naina definitely has her priorities in the right place and all the luck to you girl!!

