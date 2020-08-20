The most controversial reality show on Indian TV Bigg Boss 14 is all set to be back in September and entertain fans. However, before the show airs, a lot has been written and rumoured about the same. Also, everyday a new celebrity name makes headlines who is going to part of the Salman Khan hosted upcoming season. The last we heard it was Baal Veer fame Pavitra Punia who is all set to be part of BB 14. And now, the latest name that has popped up is of former Kumkum Bhagya actress Naina Singh. Bigg Boss 2020: Ramanand Sagar's Great-Granddaughter Sakshi Chopra To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's Reality Show? (Details Inside).

As per a report in Tellychakkar, after saying goodbye to her role as Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhayga, Singh has decided to be part of Bigg Boss 14. 'The deal is pretty confirmed and in high probability, we see Naina on the show,' a source informed the portal. Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Quits Baalveer Returns to Be a Part of Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show?

Here's Naina Singh's Instagram Profile:

For the unversed, Naina started his journey with the glam industry by participating in Miss India 2013. That's not it, as she was also the winner of Splitsvilla 10 and a finalist in India's Next Superstars. Well, this means that the girl has been part of the reality shows before and knows what works. If the above reports are true, it'll be interesting to see her being real on Bigg Boss 14. Bigg Boss 14: Jennifer Winget Approached for Salman Khan's Show? Actress Reportedly Offered Rs 3 Crore For the Entire Season? (View Tweet).

Until now, the tentative list of contestants who are part of the reality show includes Jasmin Bhasin, Akanksha Puri, Jay Soni, Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Aly Goni, Avinash Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, Sugandha Mishra Shagun Pandey, Aarushi Dutta and Pavitra Punia. Also, this year the theme of the show is said to be lockdown inspired. Interesting and how. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 11:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).