It was on Saturday (July 18), when the news of a fire breaking out on the sets of Zee TV's hit show, Kumkum Bhagya had made it to the web. However, the moment of relief came in when it was reported that nobody was injured during the chaos. The reason for the fire is said to be a short circuit, but no official statement is yet out by the makers. Recently, after the mishap, Spotboye spoke to Pooja Banerjee who joined the KumKum Bhagya cast very recently. She will be seen playing the role of Rhea, the leads - Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's daughter. In the talk, she explained how terrified she was to see the fire and was the only one crying. Kumkum Bhagya: Fire Breaks Out on the Sets of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia’s TV Show (Read Details).

Talking to the portal, Pooja said, "The day fire broke on the sets I was shooting for Kumkum Bhagya till afternoon and after wrapping my scenes, I went to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 sets which are just next door. And I couldn't stop my tears as I saw the set catching fire, in front of my eyes. I was the only person who was crying. My family wanted me to rest for some days and then get back to work looking at the pandemic situation outside, but I had convinced them saying that there are a lot of people who are jobless right now, so if I have work, I don't want to lose out on it.

"The very first day I joined Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 shoot after lockdown, Kumkum Bhagya offer came my way. So I got all excited as I get to be part of 2 big shows and that too with all conviction as we shoot in the same compound. As both the shows belong to Balaji Telefilms, I have the same makeup room also," she added. Kumkum Bhagya: Sriti Jha Resumes Shooting, Films Promo From Home.

Further, Pooja also mentioned how the fear is inside her due to her accident which took place on Nach Baliye 9 sets. "Then in no time Parth Samthaan (Anurag) tested positive for Coronavirus and shooting came to a halt. And after that when I resumed shooting after 4-5 days with all positivity, this (fire) happened. So I was like no it can't happen again. And probably I was in tears because I had too much fear inside me due to my previous accident on Nach Baliye. When I saw this fire breaking out in front of my eyes, I started crying. After which my cos-stars came running towards me. Like Sriti Jha asked me, 'Are you ok?', I said 'I am absolutely fine. It's just that why is this even happening. I am feeling really very sad."

For the ones living under the rock, Pooja had met a severe accident on Nach Baliye 9 wherein she had fallen from 10 feet straight on her hand. The actress is still recovering from the same. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).