Kumkum Bhagya, the popular show aired on Zee TV, had premiered in April 2014 and until today it is one of the most-watched TV shows. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, even the shooting of Kumkum Bhagya had to be suspended owing to the coronavirus outbreak and it was recently when the team had started shooting for fresh episodes. As per leading media reports, a fire broke out on the sets of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia’s popular television serial on July 18. Shoots of Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 4, Kundali Bhagya Halted After Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19.

According to a report in TOI, the reason behind this mishap is a possible short circuit. The report also mentions that there has been no major losses and nobody was injured on the sets. No official statement about this incident has been released by the makers of Kumkum Bhagya. But lead actress Sriti Jha, who plays the character Pragya, has shared a cryptic post on her Insta story. It read, “Aai ne meri nazar utari. Main bilkul safe hu. We never speak much...mostly. I am at a loss of words with her...But she called me over for this. @aaiskitchenmumbai Kaha rakhu itna pyaar.” Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega & Other Zee TV Shows To Air Fresh Episodes From July 13.

Sriti Jha’s Post On Instagram

Sriti Jha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was recently when another TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagii Kay had resumed shoot. But after actor Parth Samthaan had tested positive for COVID-19, the team had to halt the shoot for three days. The team reportedly resumed shooting again on July 17 with Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee.

