Kumkum Bhagya February 7, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Prachi Informs Ranbir About the Mystery Woman in Maya’s House, Will Rhea’s Truth Be Out?

A still from Kumkum Bhagya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Rhea tells Aaliya about Maya’s problem. Aaliya is shocked that someone else is also making false molestation accusations on Ranbir. She decides to pay Maya’s enemy, Saloni, some money to buy her silence. Abhi sees Ranbir looking happy at home. He thinks it is because of Rhea and Ranbir doesn’t tell Abhi about Prachi. Abhi then notices Aaliya and Rhea taking a bag full of money in a car. They lie to him about the money and he realizes it. Prachi and Ranbir together decide to spy on Maya’s house. Kumkum Bhagya February 6, 2020, Written Update Full Episode: Abhi Gets Suspicious When He Sees Aaliya Giving Money to Rhea.

In tonight’s episode, we see Maya goes to Saloni’s house to ask her why she is lying. Saloni says that she wants revenge on Maya but then demands one lakhs from Maya to stop her from going to the police. Maya decides to go home and ask Rhea for money. Rhea is already waiting outside Maya’s house with more money for her.

Saloni calls up Prachi saying that Maya offered her money to not go to the police. Prachi thinks they can find the person who is paying Saloni the money then they can catch the real culprit. Prachi tells Ranbir that she will keep Maya occupied then the person that is paying Maya will herself have to give the money to Saloni. She tells Ranbir to drop her at Maya’s place and go to Saloni’s house.

Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) finds out that Aaliya’s cabin was renovated recently by someone else. He realizes that Aaliya and Rhea both lied to him. Ranbir goes to Saloni’s house and thanks her for helping him. She gets a call from Maya saying a girl will give her the money but since Saloni didn’t go to college for quite some time she won’t recognize her.

When Rhea goes to Saloni’s house Ranbir is hiding behind a door and he cannot see her. Rhea shuts the door and takes Saloni outside. She gives the latter the money and notices Ranbir’s car there. Saloni thinks of clicking a picture of Rhea to show Ranbir but she cannot find her phone. Rhea is worried that Ranbir knows her plan now.