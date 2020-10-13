The makers of Kundali Bhagya, as promised, returned to the audience with exciting episodes and storyline. The whole wedding drama in Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) lives kept the audience on the edge of their seats. In fact, the show also marked the entry of actor Ankit Gupta as Pawan has added to the havoc in the story of PreeRan, as they are fondly addressed, along with Mahira who disguised herself as Preeta after kidnapping her. Preeta's New Look From Kundali Bhagya Revealed! Shraddha Arya Looks Ravishing in Red Saree (View Pics).

However, post the kidnapping sequence and the drama surrounding it, the audience is in for a sweet and romantic treat as they will be seeing their favourite jodi, Karan and Preeta grooving to "Aap Humari Jaan Ban Gaye". Even though the audiences might have to wait for a proper reunion of Preeta and Karan, these small moments are enough for the pair's fans to find happiness in. Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar To Temporarily Replace Sharad Malhotra?.

In fact, did you know that the duo didn't even prepare for this dance sequence. They even choreographed the sequence on the set with the help of the creative team before shooting the romantic dance. Well, that's one less person on the sets. Shraddha Arya Hot Bikini Photos: 14 Times Kundali Bhagya Actress Flaunted Her Sexy Side in Raunchy Swimsuits.

Shraddha Arya who plays Preeta in the show, revealed, "We were very excited to shoot this particular scene as we know how much our fans like seeing Karan and Preeta together. With the current track going on, where Mahira is hell bent on taking revenge, this romantic dance will be a sort of relief and reassurance for #PreeRan fans that both of them deep down know that they love each other, and no one can separate them."

Talking about her and Dheeraj's performance, she continues, "Dheeraj and I didn’t rehearse much and went with the flow of the song which has beautiful lyrics to it. Even we hope that the audience gets to see more such cute and romantic moments between us and they keep showering their love on us."

