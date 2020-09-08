Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television. Actor Shraddha Arya has revealed her new look post-wedding. She has created the post-wedding look for the show Kundali Bhagya. The actress is fond of styling and thus, when she heard from the makers of the show that her look in the show will change after her on-screen wedding, she decided to convince the makers to create her own post-wedding avatar. Shraddha Arya Hot Bikini Photos: 14 Times Kundali Bhagya Actress Flaunted Her Sexy Side in Raunchy Swimsuits

The actress who is currently playing the role of Preeta revealed her style in a ravishing red saree and she looks exquisite in her new look post her on-screen marriage.

Check Out Preeta's New Look From Kundali Bhagya

The actress is extremely happy to share her post-wedding look where she is looking absolutely fresh with her golden pieces of jewellery, giving her a newly married look. The accurate make-up, the stunning outfit and the golden adornments are uplifting her styling statement with flamboyance.

Her charming looks, her fashionable styling are grabbing the eyeballs of the audience. As soon as the fashionista actress posted her new look on her social media handle, her fans could not take their eyes off from her looks and flooded the comment box with hearts.

