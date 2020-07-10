Actress Mahira Sharma was one of those few actresses who flew down to Chandigarh the first thing when domestic transportation in India had resumed after the COVID-19 lockdown. In fact, the Bigg Boss 13 and Naagin 3 beauty has committed for more than 3 Punjabi music videos out of which she has been shooting of them. The rest, the lady reveals will have to wait for the singers are abroad. She was scheduled to finish off all her work after Bigg Boss 13 ended in February, but the nationwide lockdown threw water all over her plans. Mahira Sharma Says 'This is The Time to Focus on Work' When Quizzed About Paras Chhabra Wanting Their Relationship to 'Progress' Organically.

In conversation with TOI, Mahira went on to reveal, "When I learnt that shooting is resuming with safety precautions, I decided to journey to Chandigarh and finish shooting for those singers who are here in India. And wait for those who went abroad amid the lockdown." Mahira Sharma Approves of Rumoured Boyfriend Paras Chhabra's Bigg Boss Tattoo.

When quizzed about how she has been taking her own set of precautions while shooting, apart from the ones that makers are organising and Mahira reveals, "I am carrying a sanitiser spray bottle on sets and sanitise even the chair before I sit on it. I am spraying my co-stars also with sanitiser. As for makeup, I do my own makeup while the hairstylist is all covered." Go figure, Mahira!

