Mahira Sharma Says 'This is The Time to Focus on Work' When Quizzed About Paras Chhabra Wanting Their Relationship to 'Progress' Organically

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra (Photo Credits: Insta)

Paras Chhabra never fails to make it to the news, especially after his successful stint in Bigg Boss 13 where he grabbed eyeballs for being quite the ladies man. However, the show (kinda) made an honest man out of him in the end. While Paras entered the show with Akanksha Puri on his arm as his girlfriend, he walked out with Mahira Sharma after breaking up with Puri while inside the house. And now, the good-looking hunk, who has won the Splitsvilla 5 title, swears his loyalty and love to Mahira, who still maintains her 'best friends' stance. Paras Chhabra Reveals 'Mahira and I Like Each Other A Lot, But Abhi Relationship Tak Nahi Pahunche Hai'.

Only last week, Paras has made quite the statement about his love life. Paras revealed that his BB13 love interest Mahira Sharma had been approached to participate in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as one of his suitors. He had also revealed that he and Mahira indeed like each other a lot but he did not want to propose to her and let their relationship progress naturally and organically. Paras Chhabra Reveals That Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Have Accused Him and Mahira Sharma Of Spreading The News of Santokh Singh Sukh's Rape Case (Deets Inside).

But when asked about Paras' confession, here's what Mahira Sharma had to say. In a conversation with TOI, Mahira revealed, "Paras and I are busy with our respective work. We are best of friends, great colleagues and understand each other really well. This is the time to focus on work, and that’s exactly what I am doing. I am a workaholic; I want to explore the right kind of opportunities, and entertain people with good work."

Well, Paras and Mahira, after stepping out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, did a music video titled "Baarish" which their PaHira fans loved. The two have a Punjabi movie and another Meet Bros music video "Hashtag Love Soniyea" in their kitty next for their fans.