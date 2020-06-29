As much news as Paras Chhabra had created in the Bigg Boss 13 house for his relationship with Akanksha Puri, Mahira Sharma and even his break up with the former inside the Bigg Boss 12 house, his Akanksha tattoo was also very much in news. Paras had claimed that Akanksha had forced him to get her name tattooed on his hand and she too had done the same. After their separation, Akanksha was quick to alter her Paras tattoo to a 'Being Me' one with a barcode. Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Ex Akanksha Puri Gets Rid of Her Wrist Tattoo of His Name; Gives It a ‘Being Me’ Twist.

And Paras, who was to get his tattoo removed after Bigg Boss, had to delay his plans as he was doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and then the lockdown happened. But Paras spoke about it multiple times. And a few weeks back, Paras finally replaced his tattoo with Bigg Boss' logo, the eye. Paras Chhabra Replaces Ex-Flame Akanksha Puri's Name From His Life By Pulling Off This 'Bigg Boss' Stunt (Watch Video).

Reacting to bestie Paras' tattoo, Mahira Sharma told ETimes TV, "We had planned to get it (tattoo) changed inside Bigg Boss 13 house even I had thought of getting a tattoo of a Bigg Boss eye. Hearing the idea, he also got excited. He realised that Bigg Boss played a very important role in our lives."

The actress approves of her rumoured boyfriend's new tattoo. She says, "I really liked the tattoo, Bigg Boss has been an integral and turning point of our careers, so it is justified to give due to them. I also feel that only good things should happen in a person's life, he should be associated with only positive things. Paras' new tattoo suits him and is all about positivity, the old one didn't suit him. This is nice." Well Mahira, we are glad you approve.

