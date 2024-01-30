Actress Mannara Chopra, who made it to the Top 3 in the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, has spoken about her love-hate relationship with actress Ankita Lokhande. Mannara often found herself in trouble due to her close bond with Ankita’s husband Vicky Jain, whom she fondly refers to as "Vicky bhaiya" Ankita was often seen talking about Mannara and how she teased her by talking to the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress’ husband. Have they mended their relationship, since the show’s now over, Mannara told IANS: “I am fine with her. I connected with her in the later days when I started interacting with Vicky bhai and then out of respect… you know when you are talking to a person you have to give respect to the wife. So, I tried to give her that respect to the fullest." Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya on Making Derogatory Comments About Mannara Chopra: ‘She Never Left Any Chance to Character Assassinate Any Woman Inside House'.

Mannara feels that Ankita didn’t take it positively that she was the first female finalist of the show. “But until that torture task happened and we were given an option of going directly to the finale. From there I think she could not take it in a very positive way and said very rough things which hurt me. I really couldn’t say much because I had that respect for Vicky bhai that I must maintain." Mannara added: “I don’t know what she feels, but I have a lot of respect for Vicky bhai and would like to give Ankita ji also.” After the final torture task in the house, a major fight broke out between Mannara and Isha Malviya, where she passed derogatory remarks to her. Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Reveals He Felt ‘Uncomfortable’ After Mannara Chopra Kissed Him on His Cheeks.

Mannara Chopra: I’m Fine With Ankita, Don’t Know What She Feels

Mannara said: “I don’t know what kind of character assassinations she is talking about but I consider her to be my very good friend. But when she said things like ‘bar girl’ and ‘lingerie’ I was like what happened to her.” Mannara added: “I think she didn’t take it positively with me being the only girl to be the first finalist. She must’ve reacted like that and words came out of her mouth. But I could not digest it, that it came out of Isha’s mouth."

