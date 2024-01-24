In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Munawar Faruqui claimed that co-contestant Mannara Chopra kissed him while dancing on Diwali night. He gestured to kiss with his hand on his cheeks, implying that Mannara kissed him. When Ankita questioned that she did not see it, Munawar told her that he never told this to anyone. Bigg Boss 17 Top 5 Finalists: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty Battle for the Trophy!.

"I got uncomfortable because I have always maintained a line. I don't want to say this to her because it will be awkward for her," Munawar said. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Says Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra Are Running the Show, Claims Others Are ‘Clueless and Lost’ (Watch Video).

Munawar Faruqui Claims Mannara Chopra Kissed Him

"When we were sitting on the sofa in the night, she mentioned two-three times 'Dance was nice' and asked me 'You had fun while dancing', so I said yes it was fun," Munawar continued. He also said that while Mannara tried talking to him about the incident later, she understood that he was not interested in discussing it.

