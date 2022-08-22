Zorawar Kalra, who has been seen as a judge on the cooking based reality show Masterchef India in its 5th season is one of the biggest restaurateurs of India and has a business that is expanded in different countries of the world. Now that we know Zorawar will be making a comeback on television with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 which will be a sight to behold watching him entertain people owing to his wit and dashing personality. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Niti Taylor Flaunts Her ‘Terrific’ Moves in New Promo of the Dancing Reality Show (Watch Video).

When asked if he would enter the entertainment biz full-fledged while simultaneously handling his business, Zorawar answered “I’m happy being a restaurateur. We have a couple of launches lined up which is very exciting. The idea of serving well-curated, innovative and progressive menus to a new country/city is always challenging as well as very exciting. Having said that, if I get another opportunity to entertain people I’ll definitely consider it.” Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar All Set to Flaunt His Dance Moves in the Upcoming Reality Show (Watch Promo Video).

On the professional front, Zorawar has been a public speaker and has represented his brand on various national and international platforms worldwide. Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite television shows and celebrities.

