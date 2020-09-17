Sanaya Irani is celebrating her birthday today. Because of the pandemic, she seems to be staying in for her big day, but, of course, she has the best company - her husband, Mohit Sehgal and a few friends. Sanaya and Mohit met on the sets of their hit TV 2008 show, Miley Jab Hum Tum and "Hulchul hui dil me, suhane weather mein" (fans will get it). They married in 2016. Today, to wish the love of his life on her birthday, Mohit shared some beautiful pictures along with a long note. "There is nothing that I want more than to spend the next one hundred birthdays of yours by my side," he wrote as he shared a pic where he's putting a kiss on Sanaya's lips. Sanaya Irani Birthday: These 10 Pictures of The Actress Are Instagrasmic.

"Today on this day I want to thank uncle aunty for bringing you in this world and giving me the most precious gift of my life , to my dad for letting me come to Bombay , if that didn't happen , I would have never met u . I am the lucky one (Sic)" he added. "Baby I wish u all the happiness and awesome work in the coming years . May 2021 be your year as you say." Sanaya Irani Urges Actors To Raise Their Voice When Not Being Paid Their Dues, Says 'You Don’t Get Your Money in 3 months, Raise Your Voice in The 4th Month'.

Check Out Mohit Sehgal's Instagram Post For Sanaaya Irani Here:

Sanaya and Mohit had a few friends over at their house, including Drashti Dhami. Fans have been pouring in wishes for the actress since the wee hours of the morning.

On the work front, Sanaya Irani was last seen in the horror film, Ghost. She says she's open to projects on TV.

