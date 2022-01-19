Moon Knight is perhaps one of the most interesting and obscure Marvel characters. So when it was announced that he was set to get his own Disney+ series, fans cheered as he was finally getting his deserved time in the spotlight. With Oscar Isaac being cast in the role, the writings on the wall are already there for a great superhero show. With a trailer drop recently, we got our first look at Moon Knight, and to no one’s surprise it looks interesting and weird enough that you can at least be a bit relieved that the character will be done justice over here. Moon Knight: New Poster For Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke's Marvel Disney+ Series Drops Ahead of Trailer! (View Pic).

The trailer gives us our first glimpse at Oscar Isaac in the suit and oh, does he look glorious in it. The suit itself looks like a mummified version of the outfit from comics. It’s honestly top notch stuff and easily makes it one of the most anticipated Marvel projects we have had in a while. But Moon Knight is a new character for many, and he isn’t really that popular outside of comics. So if you don’t know much about Moon Knight, here is a perfect guide for you to know more about this character.

Watch The Trailer:

Who is Moon Knight?

In the comics, Marc Spector is a mercenary with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). He was born in Chicago and is the son of a Jewish Rabbi. He goes to Egypt and continues his mercenary work there, but during a job is fatally injured. It’s at this time he is brought in front of the ancient Egyptian god Khonshu and is given a second chance. He then starts working under Khonshu and is given the alias of Moon Knight. Moon Knight becomes a vigilante and starts taking out bad guys with his new set of powers.

Moon Knight, while great at hand-to-hand combat, also has a good set of supernatural powers. At many time’s he is referred to as Marvel’s version of Batman, and well you can see the similarities considering the tone of both the characters are very similar in nature.

With Moon Knight having DID, there also comes the aspect of him having another personality under the name of Steven Grant. Marc at many times thinks he is meeting Grant, but doesn’t realise that he himself is acting as Steven Grant.

With the show Moon Knight, it looks like there are going to be some creative liberties taken with the character. The official synopsis of the show doesn’t mention Marc at all and says that Steven Grant will be the personality that will be explored first. Given how the trailer goes, Marc is mentioned when Steven picks up the phone and someone calls him by that name, only for him to reply “Who is Marc?” Moon Knight: Disney+ Sets March 30 as Premiere Date for Oscar Isaac's Marvel Series.

If the trailer is any indication, we can expect the show to be a psychological thriller with Steven realising that he is Marc and his eventual journey into becoming Moon Knight. Whatever the case here might be, everyone is really excited for the show considering just how weird and different it looks.

Moon Knight premieres on March 30, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).