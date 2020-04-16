Kriti Sanon Reveals She Wants to Do a Mr. & Mrs. Smith Remake with This Actor - Guess Who?

Kriti Sanon would like to do a Mr & Mrs Smith remake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon is bagging quite a good projects in Bollywood and her career graph is showing steady growth. After making her debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti with Tiger Shroff, the actress went on to bag Dilwale opposite Varun Dhawan, Bareilly ki Barfi with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao and finally Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar. And while she's looking forward to her upcoming releases, she plans on doing an action movie very soon. Blame it on her first co-star and his obsession for the action genre, but Sanon enjoys it equally and would love to be a part of Mr. & Mrs. Smith remake one day.

In her recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama when a fan asked if we can expect her to sign a real action movie someday, she replied positively. She revealed how much she enjoyed doing a few action scenes in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat and if a project like Kill Bill comes her way, she'd be all game for it. She further revealed how she would like to do a Mr. & Mrs. Smith remake with Tiger Shroff and has even suggested the same idea to him. Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon or Mira Rajput Kapoor? Who Aced the Fuchsia Pink Jumpsuit Style by Ridhi Mehra?

Well, the original starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was honestly, over-actioner, we believe it can be toned down for Indian audiences. Besides, Kriti and Tiger's refreshing chemistry would make the idea of a remake even more likeable. So, hopefully, a filmmaker would consider Sanon's suggestion and think about its possibility. Meanwhile, we'll keep our fingers crossed.