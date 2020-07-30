Naagin 5 fans would be the happiest today, as finally, the face of the ichadhari naagin from the upcoming season is out. After many speculations, it's Hina Khan who will be playing the most powerful naagin on the supernatural franchise. The first promo of the show is unveiled by the makers and it sees Hina as the new venomous serpent. Earlier, a little sneak-peek of the lead actress had made it to the web where netizens were damn sure that it's Hina. Well, the first look of Khan as the shape-shifting snake looks intriguing. Naagin 5: Mohit Malhotra Roped In For Ekta Kapoor's Show, Confirms Hina Khan Is The Leading Lady.

Elaborating on the promo, it does not reveal much about the story. However, it confirms that Hina is the strongest naagin of all. Must say, the actress was quite successful in keeping her name under the wraps. Even Ekta Kapoor did not spill any beans with regards to Hina Khan being roped in for the show. However, it was Mohit Malhotra who a few days back had confirmed that Hina is the new naagin of the show. Naagin 5 Promo: Is Hina Khan Playing the Venomous Snake in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Drama? Fans Are Betting on This! (View Tweets).

Check Out Naagin 5 Latest Promo Featuring Hina Khan Below:

Earlier, even TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar had confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that he is part of Naagin 5. "Naagin has emerged as a big brand and I didn’t think twice before giving my nod. I am a fan of the hot Naagin ladies... my favourite part of the show is watching them dance," he had said. So till now, we have three names who are part of the show- Hina, Mohit and Dheeraj. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).