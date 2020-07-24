Ever since television queen, Ekta Kapoor announced that Naagin 4 will come to an end with a four-episode fantastic finale and then they will shift to Naagin 5, fans have been the most curious. From the cast, to when the supernatural drama will start shooting to even who will be the lead venomous snake, fans can't keep calm. Amid this, the makers in a way to create buzz and ofcourse curiosity released a little teaser of the show and must say it will surely give you goosebumps. The mini-clip sees a woman's face being wrapped with the help of a huge snake. Naagin 5 First Look! Hina Khan Or Dipika Kakar - Fans In A Frenzy As They Guess The Actress In This Silhouette Still!

However, that's not it, as soon as the video was dropped online, netizens started reacting to the same and were convinced that it's Hina Khan as the lead icchadhari naagin. Many even compared a normal image of Hina with that of the woman in the teaser and well we will not deny, the resemblance is there. Check out a few fans reactions below: Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).

She seriously looks like hina Only hina have those big eyes😌 What do u all think??? #HinaKhan #Naagin5 pic.twitter.com/w5eOdhWQa6 — RASHAMI'S❤WELLWISHER (@Rashamiladydon) July 23, 2020

Speculations about Hina Khan as the new shapeshifting Naagin has been doing rounds from quite a long time. To which, neither Ekta nor Hina have reacted. Earlier via a video, Kapoor had confirmed that Naagin 4 is ending soon. "I have been asked constantly if Naagin 4 is ending, is Naagin 5 starting, was there a problem with the actors? Even though Mukta (Dhond) is giving interviews, let me clear this for all," she had said. Stay tuned!

