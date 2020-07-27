Naagin 5 is fast in the making with names like Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Patel and Dheeraj Dhoopar among other have already been set to be making appearances in Naagin 5. And now, another name has joined the list and he has a special bond with Naagin 5's leading lady Hina Khan. You read that correctly. Naagin 5 Promo: Is Hina Khan Playing the Venomous Snake in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Drama? Fans Are Betting on This! (View Tweets).

Hina Khan's Hacked co-star Mohit Malhotra has been roped in to join the existing cast of the 5th instalment of Naagin 5. Confirming the news to Mumbai Mirror, Mohit revealed that he was excited to be working with Hina and Ekta again. Revealing that even though he hasn't seen the Naagin franchise, he is excited. "Naagin is India’s favourite show and I have always experimented with different genres." Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar Confirms Playing A Shape-Shifting Serpent On Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural Show (Details Inside).

Check Out the Promo Below:

He also confirmed that Hina is the new Naagin, and said, "Yes, that’s true." Well, this was something we all guessed after the first teaser of Naagin 5 was released. In fact, praising Hina, Mohit went on to conclude, "She and I are good friends, so it feels great to get back with Hina." And now, we are excited too.

