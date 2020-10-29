Actress Surbhi Chandna who is currently wowing the audience as the icchadari sarvashreth Naagin aka Bani in Naagin season 5, has not just been impressing with her acting skills but also her styling in the show. From sheer to glitter to chiffon to georgette to lace, Surbhi takes to Instagram to flaunt her impeccable style and also has been impressing with her acting. Surbhi Chandna Teams Up Casual With Sexy and The Result Is Amazing! (View Pics).

And all too soon, her fans will get a double dose of the actress. In an upcoming episode of the show, we'll see Surbhi play a double role. In a promo that Surbhi shared on Instagram, it can be seen that Bani comes into her Naagin avatar and stabs Veer with a knife. And just when she is about to end him once and for all, the real Bani intervenes. Surbhi Chandna Looks Pretty in Pink In her New Pictures from Naagin 5 (View Pics).

Check Out the Promo Below:

Naagin5 Saturday- Sunday 8 PM pic.twitter.com/QNCSynHkl4 — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) October 29, 2020

However, before all the hate comes to fore, there will be tonnes of romance for all Veer (Sharad Malhotra) and Bani fans where they'll be seen playing dandiya and coming close. However, when doppleganger stabs Veer and is all about to kill him, Veer's real wife comes to save her husband. Both the Banis get shocked seeing each other and the look on Veer's face is priceless. Well, what's the new pot twist? We are eager to find out!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).