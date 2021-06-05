World Environment Day 2021 is celebrated on June 5. This year the theme is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.' as it marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. And on this occasion, we at LatestLY got a chance to get chatty with Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! actress Nehha Pendse who talked about her views on the environment and sustainable living. From giving a piece of advice to her fans on this special day to even highlighting what she does personally to save nature, the actress spilled many deets. Read on. Nehha Pendse on Replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: I Would Request the Audience to Not Draw Any Comparisons.

Advice by Nehha for fans on World Environment Day 2021!

She said, " the concern for the environment should not be a topic of discourse for a day, but should be a part of our daily action. I always feel that environmentally conscious habits should be inculcated in us like any regular habit. One small step towards the environment can bring about a big change for a better tomorrow."

What she is doing for the environment to bring change?

I am a strong believer in sustainable living. Since a very young age, my family has always taught me the value of the environment. So to do my bit towards the environment, I try my best to follow 3Rs- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. I try to avoid using plastic as much as possible and make sure to reuse whatever plastic I still have. I usually opt for alternatives like jute bags or cloth bags for my grocery and other requirements. I also try my bit in energy conservation by using either LED or CFL bulbs and also prefer natural lighting. Nehha Pendse in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! 10 Glamorous Photos of the New Anita Bhabhi That Are Simply Beautiful!

How can bad lifestyle choices be avoided for sustainable living?

Our bad lifestyle choices like an unnecessary use of energy, wastage of water, deforestation, pollution have led to damaging our beautiful mother earth whereas we should be taking care of her so that she smiles again. There are many easy ways where one can indulge in sustainable living like using public transport, conscious usage of water, rainwater harvesting, waste management, etc. Charity begins at home, so do conservation, start from yourself, and the world will follow. Adopting greener practices is the way to heal the world.

Meanwhile, before starring as Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the popular &TV's sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, Nehha is well known for her role of Sanjana Hiteshi in May I Come In Madam? She was also a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 12. Stay tuned!

