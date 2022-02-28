Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's OTT debut Rudra – The Edge of Darkness on Disney+ Hotstar is the biggest release of the week and the jaw-dropping crime show is all set to premiere on March 4. There are some more interesting web series lined up for release this week and surprisingly no films are set to hit the OTT platforms this week. Undekhi which was a hit crime show gets yet another season. This time Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang and Tej Sapru are in the cast. Undekhi Season 2 dops on SonyLIV on March 4. Wanderlust Trailer: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to Come Up With a Travel Series About Their Abu Dhabi Diaries (Watch Video).

Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay's upcoming show Jugaadistan explores the dark side of college life and it is coming to Lionsgate Play on February 28. Before you plan to watch some new series online on the OTT platforms, here is every upcoming release of the OTT this week. So which series are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

Series Releasing This Week

Disney+ Hotstar

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness: March, 4 2022

VOOT Select

1. Pumped: February 28, 2022

Sony LIV

1. Undekhi Season 2: March 4, 2022

ZEE5

1. Sutliyan: March 4, 2022

Lionsgate Play

1. Jugaadistan: February 28, 2022

