We are moving on to the second week of July 2022 and with that there are several promising series and movies, releasing on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Hoichoi and more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Jaadugar, which will release on Netflix on July 15. The synopsis of the movie reads, "A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life." The comedy-drama stars Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma and Jaaved Jaaferi in major roles. Jaadugar Trailer: Jitendra Kumar Plays a Magician in Love and a Part-Time Footballer in This Quirky Netflix Film (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Comicstaan Season 3, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 15. This season features Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, Kenny Sebastian, Rahul Subramanian, Aadar Malik, Anu menon, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kanan Gill, Aakash Gupta, Kusha Kapila and Rahul Dua. Apart from that Shoorveer will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on July 15. The action-packed military series stars Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathania. Shoorveer Trailer Out! Regina Cassandra, Makarand Deshpande’s Action-Packed Military Series To Arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 15 (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?: July 13, 2022

2. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: July 14, 2022

3. Resident Evil: July 14, 2022

4. Backstreet Rookie: July 15, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Comicstaan Season 3: July 15, 2022

ZEE5

1. Maa Neella Tank: July 15, 2022 | Malayalam

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Shoorveer: July 15, 2022

YouTube

1. Ghar Set Hai: July 15, 2022

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Jaadugar: July 15, 2022

Theatrical Releases Arriving On OTT Platforms

Netflix

1. Ante Sundharaniki: July 10, 2022 | Multi-Lingual

2. Vaashi: July 17, 2022 | Multi-Lingual

ZEE5

1. Mothering Sunday: July 12, 2022 | English

2. Janhit Mein Jaari: July 15, 2022

3. Kolkatar Harry: July 15, 2022

Hoichoi

1. X=Prem: July 15, 2022 | Bengali

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).