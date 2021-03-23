March 2021 is almost going to end and these are some interesting series and movies releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video in this week. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Silence - Can You Hear It, which is all set to premiere on ZEE5 from March 26. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the movie follows an investigation behind a mysterious killing. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur in lead roles. Silence… Can You Hear It? Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai Join Hands to Solve Crimes (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Pagglait, which is set to premiere on Netflix from March 26. Directed by Umesh Bist. This comedy-drama follows a story of a young widow who couldn't adjust to the expected rules and rituals to be adhered in a death house. The film features Sanya Malhotra, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav in the cast. There are few Tamil and Telegu films too that are lined up to release on Aha Video and a Spanish movie on Netflix, and you might not want to miss them also. The list includes Tamil movie Ardha Shathabdam and Telugu movie Zombie Reddy. And a Spanish film Caught By A Wave which will premiere from March 25. Pagglait Teaser: Sanya Malhotra’s Film To Stream on Netflix From March 26 (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies and series releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Who Killed Sara: March 24, 2021

2. DOTA: Dragon's Blood: March 25, 2021

Amazon Prime

1. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare S2: March 26, 2021 | Stand Up Comedy

2. Invincible: March 26, 2021

MX Player

1. Hey Prabhu S2: March 26, 2021

Hoichoi

1. MohoMaya: March 26, 2021 | Bengali

Disney+ Hotstar

1. OK Computer: March 26, 2021

Sony LIV

1. Project 9191: March 26, 2021

2. Coyote: March 26, 2021

Eros Now

1. 7 Kadam: March 24, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Amazon Prime

1. The Illegal: March 23, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. 1232 Kms: March 24, 2021

Netflix

1. Caught By A Wave: March 25, 2021 | Spanish

2. Pagglait: March 26, 2021

ZEE5

1. Silence - Can You Hear It: March 26, 2021

Aha Video

1. Zombie Reddy: March 26, 2021 | Telugu

2. Ardha Shathabdam: March 26, 2021 | Tamil

HBO Max

1. Godzilla vs Kong: March 26, 2021

2. Tina: March 27, 2021

VOOT Select

1. Supervillian - The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: March 26, 2021 | Documentary

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2021 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).