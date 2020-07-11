Paras Chhabra has been the talk of the town ever since he made a striking entry on India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 13. The Salman Khan hosted show might have come to end, but Paras’ gameplay still is fresh among his fans. Right from scheming and plotting, breaking up with ex Akanksha Puri on national TV, going cuddly with Mahira Sharma to leaving the show on the finale day with Rs 10 lakhs cash, the man was indeed the real mastermind of BB 13. Having said that, on July 11, the TV actor turns a year older and celebrates his 30th birthday. And what better treat to the eyes than some sexy AF pictures of Chhabra straight from his Instagram account. Bigg Boss 13: Here's How Paras Chhabra Became the Ranveer Singh of the House This Season!

Paras’ Instagram is so like his personality - colourful, alluring and unpredictable. So, without further ado, here we bring to you 10 hottest photos of the birthday boy that will make you fall in love with him for sure. Bigg Boss 13 Pair Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma Bag Meet Bros' Next Music Video 'Hashtag Love Soniyea'.

First things first, are you feeling thirsty? Well, Paras can quench your thirst and how!

Those sweaty biceps are everything. Sexy!!

As if one was not enough. Paras at his suited-booted best!

The calmness before the storm!

Amidst the sea, shining like the sun in yellow!

The tempting AF goodnight selfie!!

That stare... oh god maar dala!!

The look he gives when he wants to play dirty!

Call the ambulance as we are about to faint!

Let’s end it with an enticing pic of Paras lying on the bed waiting for someone!

That’s it, guys! Hope you loved the above compilation of Chhabra looking stunning in each frame. For the unversed, before making it big on BB 13, the casanova had won Splitsvilla 5. Here’s wishing tie man a happy 30th. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).