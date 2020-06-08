Bigg Boss 13 Pair Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma Bag Meet Bros' Next Music Video 'Hashtag Love Soniyea'

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma (Right) Hashtag Love Soniyea Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, monikered 'PaHira' by their fans, gained a huge fan following during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. Soon after, the duo came together to enthral their fans in a music video titled "Baarish", which was loved by the masses. And now, here's some more good news for Paras and Mahira's fans. The duo, apart from having a Punjabi film in their kitty already, has bagged another music video. Baarish Video Song: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's Crackling Chemistry Is The Highlight Of This Romantic Track.

Titled "Hashtag Love Soniyea," it is a Meet Bros venture which will be sung by Piyush Mehroliyaa and is said to be a contemporary number that will resonate with today's music tastes. The music composers announced the news on their Instagram profile today. However, despite the lockdown easing, this music video will be shot from the privacy and safety of both Paras and Mahira's homes, reads a report in TOI. Paras Chhabra Reveals 'Mahira and I Like Each Other A Lot, But Abhi Relationship Tak Nahi Pahunche Hai'.

Confirming the news, Mahira told the portal that they (Paras and Mahira) were collaborating once again because they wanted to do so for their fans. "I am very excited for this video since this is the second music video with Paras after Baarish which became a huge hit, our fans totally loved us in the song. So we thought of collaborating again for our fans and bringing a smile on their faces. Paras and I will be shooting from our respective homes. Music is by Meet Bros they are one of my favorite music composers so looking forward to it. I am sure everyone will love this music video."

The pair recently made it to the news when Paras Chhabra, in an interview, went on to reveal that Mahira Sharma had been offered Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as one of Paras' suitors and the hunk had gone on to reveal that something could have happened between them. Paras has time and again openly expressed his feelings for Mahira and he also revealed in the interview that he wants his relationship with Mahira to grow organically and happen naturally.