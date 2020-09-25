Former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra has turned a producer and will back music, films, web shows and commercials. Paras has joined hands with "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" actor Gaurav K. Sharma to launch their production house. Their first venture will be a music video. Angry Paras Chhabra Lashes Out At Shehnaaz Gill’s Father For Making Fun Of His Bald Patch, Asks Santokh Singh Sukh to ‘See Himself In The Mirror’

"Kkubera Series is an entertainment focused company. We plan to produce entertaining and uplifting content that combines excellent storytelling and superior acting talent with manageable budgets," said Paras, who featured in music videos during lockdown.

Gaurav shared that their company is all about "youth, passion and love for the visual medium. We have our focus on bringing together all kinds of talent and making something unique, exciting and entertaining".

