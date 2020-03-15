Paras Chhabra Wants To Get Rid of His 'Akanksha' Tattoo On National Television, Reveals Plans to Remove Ex-Girlfriend's Name From His Wrist on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's Tattoos (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's much-publicised breakup saga does not seem to end. With each passing day, Paras and Akanksha's relationship saga becomes murky. It all started with Akanksha getting rid of her Paras tattoo and replacing it with another one. Reacting on his ex-girlfriend's move, Paras had then said that he has not had the time to alter his 'Akanksha' tattoo and said that he will get it removed once he finishes his show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill Sheds Tears On The Show Because of This Contestant, Here's Why (Watch Video).

However, looks like Chhabra has changed his mind now. In an interview with SpotboyE, he said, "Ever since I have come out from Bigg Boss 13 I want to get this tattoo modified but unfortunately I am not getting the time as I started shooting for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the very next day. I am not even getting time to work on my physic as I need to shed some weight and get back to my normal weight and shape, which I am unable to do. But now, I have decided that I will speak to the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to allow me to get this tattoo thing done on their show itself. And I am sure they will agree to it. All this tattoo thing started on National television, so it's better it ends their only." Akanksha Puri Threatens Legal Action Against Ex-Boyfriend Paras Chhabra and Producers For Using Her Name on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (Deets Inside).

It can be recalled that it was on Bigg Boss 13 on national television where, in a conversation with Arhaan Khan, Paras had revealed that Akanksha had forced him to get the tattoo done. He had also revealed that he wanted to break up with Akanksha since a long time but she was forcing him to stay with him.