While Rakhi Sawant is not new to controversies, the biggest one she probably courted in a long while was that of her marriage to an NRI businessman named Ritesh. While Rakhi swears that she is indeed married to Ritesh and its just that he does not want any part of the world of glitz and glam. However, eversince his wife has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, he has been supporting her every move. Bigg Boss 14’s Rakhi Sawant Begged Husband Ritesh to Reveal His Identity, Says He Agreed to Do It Before They Have Babies.

Supporting her son-in-law, Rakhi's mother came to his defence and revealed all that he has been doing for them. She also went on to reveal how he has been taking care of her and how he desperately wants to come to India but there are no flights. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh in Talks with the Makers to Enter the Reality Show! Will He Finally Prove His Existence?.

"Rakhi’s husband Ritesh is taking care of me and all the medical bills and everything. He is there for us. He is trying hard to come to India and I have asked him to come ahead and reveal his identity. He has assured me that he will come before the audience and accept Rakhi as his wife. He is a very good human being and I just want them to be together and happy in their married life," revealed Rakhi's mother to ETimes TV.

She continued, "I want Rakhi to continue to work and even Ritesh wants her to work. Ritesh was not ready to talk about his marriage with Rakhi back then

It was the helplessness of Ritesh and he didn’t want at that point of time to talk about his wedding. Now, he is ready to come in open and talk about their marriage. He will definitely come on Bigg Boss and accept her as his wife. He has promised me." Woahh!!! We have seen Rakhi cry for her husband in Bigg Boss and we really hope, for her sake, that Ritesh comes on the show soon!

