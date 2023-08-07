The teaser of the first chapter of the upcoming streaming series Rakshak: India's Braves was unveiled on Monday. Packed with action and thought-provoking instances, it begins with talk about the minor inconveniences in the big cities like rains that disrupt city life; and goes back in time when the bullets were raining down on civilians at Jammu railway station. The teaser then reveals that the daunting story to be presented in the first chapter is of Lieutenant Triveni Singh. Guilty Minds Trailer: Shriya Pilgaonkar And Varun Mitra Are Seen As Ambitious Lawyers In This Amazon Prime Show.

Watch Teaser of Rakshak: India's Braves:

A young officer of the Indian Army from 5 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, who bravely fought terrorists during an attack on Jammu Railway Station on January 2, 2004 and was martyred in the line of duty. The first chapter is titled 'Kahani Jammu Station Ki'. He was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime award for neutralising two heavily armed militants at Jammu railway station during the attack and saving over 300 civilians before he succumbed to his injuries.

The teaser depicts his bravery and heroic act. With a story of valour, love, and sacrifice, the trailer shows a brief glimpse of Varun Mitra, who plays Lt Triveni Singh. The series, produced by Juggernaut and directed by Akshay Chaubey, also stars Mitra, Kanika Mann, Mrinal Naval, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Mohit Chauhan in pivotal roles. Samar Khan of Juggernaut Productions said: "Rakshak- India's Braves is a tribute to each and every soldier who contributed and continues to contribute towards India's peace, prosperity, and happiness." Jalebi Trailer: Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra Go Through Romance, Heart-Break and Separation in This Love Story.

"This first story throws light on the courageous journey of Lt Triveni Singh who sacrificed his life in order to save the lives of his fellow citizens and also safeguard our country from terrorists." He added: "Through this film we intend to take the viewers to the actual incident and experience what these brave men went through. We want Rakshak to inspire as many as possible to their core and evoke a sense of unwavering respect for these real-life heroes." The 3 part of the series will be soon available on Amazon miniTV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2023 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).